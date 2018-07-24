Unemployment rate increases as students graduate

Staff writer, with CNA

Unemployment last month rose slightly to 3.7 percent because of an increase in first-time jobseekers as university students graduated, government data released yesterday showed.

The jobless rate rose 0.07 percentage points from a month earlier, but was down 0.01 percentage points to 3.68 percent after seasonal adjustments, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.

The number of jobseekers rose by 9,000 from a month earlier to 439,000, while the number of people employed was 11.42 million, up 0.06 percent from a month earlier.

The labor participation rate was 58.92 percent, the DGBAS said.

First-time jobseekers increased by 8,000 from a month earlier, the biggest cause of the higher unemployment rate, it said.

The number of people who quit and those who lost their job due to seasonal and temporary hiring also rose by 2,000 and 1,000 respectively, it added.

The number of people who lost their job due to business closures or downsizing fell by 1,000 from a month earlier, the DGBAS said.

Although an expected rise in new entrants to the job market pushed the unemployment rate higher, the effect was offset to some extent by continued economic growth, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said.

The labor market remains stable, Pan said, adding that he anticipates the effects of the graduation season to continue this month and next month.

By age group, the unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 19 was 8.57 percent, up from 8.26 percent in May, while in the 20 to 24 age group it was 11.89 percent, the DGBAS said.

The jobless rate in the 25 to 29 age group was 6.35 percent last month, up from 6.28 percent in May, it said.

Among people holding a university degree, the unemployment rate was 5.06 percent, while the unemployment rate among people holding a senior-high school or graduate-school degree stood at 3.60 percent and 2.90 percent, the DGBAS said.

In the first six months of this year, the average unemployment rate was 3.66 percent, down 0.09 percentage points from a year earlier, while the labor participation rate rose 0.14 percentage points to 58.88 percent, the DGBAS added.