Approved foreign investments in Taiwan decrease

Staff writer, with CNA

The value of approved foreign investments in Taiwan for the first half of this year fell 20.39 percent from a year earlier to US$3.03 billion, the Investment Commission said on Friday last week.

The commission attributed the steep fall to a high comparison base last year after Netherlands-based Micron Technology BV raised its investments in Micron Technology Inc by about US$1.77 billion in May.

The commission said the combined value of approved applications from the 18 New Southbound Policy nations fell 21.78 percent from a year earlier to US$98.43 million in the six-month period, although the value of approved investments from Thailand, India, New Zealand and the Philippines rose 2,551.5 percent, 72.04 percent, 46.74 percent and 31.2 percent respectively.

Approved investment from China fell 10.76 percent from a year earlier to US$138 million due to a relatively high comparison base and investors postponing their plans, commission Executive Secretary Emile Chang (張銘斌) said.

Chang said the momentum of foreign investments would pick up in the second half of this year and the value of approved foreign investments for the entirety of this year could return to a growth trend.

As for approved outbound investment, the value fell 9.75 percent from a year earlier to US$4.85 billion in the first half of this year, with Taiwan’s investments in New Southbound Policy nations dropping 31.27 percent to US$1.48 billion, the commission said.

The value of approved China-bound investments dropped 4.52 percent from a year earlier to US$4.24 billion in the six-month period as Taiwanese investors turned more cautious amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, Chang said.