AI device-cloud interaction to ‘facilitate learning’

Staff writer, with CNA

Real-time interaction between artificial-intelligence (AI) devices and the cloud are to facilitate the use of different technologies for learning purposes and make life more convenient, The Long Tail author Chris Anderson said yesterday in Taipei.

There is a trend for individual technologies to start to converge and “learn together” through data-sharing, Anderson said during the Digital Innovation Forum as he discussed the development of cloud robotics.

In the future, there will be “a collective high brain, which is the AI and the cloud, that is driving and learning for millions of individual devices,” he said.

The connection between devices and the cloud, most likely through 5G mobile networks, would create a “closed loop,” enabling real-time communication and feedback, he said.

In this way, AI devices would be able to adjust to their environments faster and provide more correct information for users, he said.

Such a mechanism would also enable the cloud to expand thanks to more data from diverse sources, which would give users more options when undertaking tasks, he said.

The network could apply to driverless vehicles, as embedded cameras and GPS systems identify road situations and send data to the cloud, he said.

If thousands of cars operate together at the same time, a real-time map could be created, allowing each car to not only know the situation around them, but also a few blocks away, Anderson said, adding that this would enable each car to find the best route to its destination and could result in motorists making different decisions, perhaps even changing their plans.

The APEC Business Advisory Council-sponsored forum that was held from Thursday to yesterday was cohosted by Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.