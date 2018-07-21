Australia extends anti-dumping taxes on galvanized steel

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Australia has decided to extend a five-year anti-dumping duty on galvanized steel from Taiwan, China and South Korea, after the completion of a review, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

With the ruling to take effect on Aug. 5, Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) and Synn Industrial Co (欣建工業) would be subject to an anti-dumping duty of 10.2 percent and 6.1 percent respectively, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said in a statement.

Kaohsiung-based Yieh Phui Enterprise Co (燁輝) would have to pay a 2.4 percent tax, while other Taiwanese galvanized steel suppliers are to face an anti-dumping duty of 28.2 percent, the statement said.

Taiwan was Australia’s No. 2 source of galvanized steel imports last year, with sales of US$7.71 million and a market share of 5.92 percent, only behind Japan’s 14.02 percent share, the bureau said, citing Australian customs data.

The anti-dumping duties on Taiwanese steel exporters are higher than those of their Chinese competitors, which range from zero to 20.6 percent, and South Korean counterparts, which range from 2.4 percent to 13.7 percent, according to filings by Australia’s Anti-Dumping Commission.

The bureau said the impact of the prolonged tariffs should be limited, as Taiwanese steelmakers have gradually lowered their galvanized steel shipments to Australia since the anti-dumping duty was launched in 2013.

In the first five months of this year, Taiwanese galvanized steel exports to Australia decreased 18.6 percent year-on-year to US$3.5 million, with a 6.09 percent market share, the bureau said.