Nanya Technology to invest in chip packager

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said its board of directors has agreed to buy a 19 percent stake in chip testing and packager Formosa Advanced Technology Corp (FATC, 福懋科技) for about NT$3.05 billion (US$99.3 million).

FATC is Nanya Technology’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider, supplying about half of its backend services.

The equity investment should bolster the two companies’ partnership and allow Nanya Technology to secure its testing and packaging capacity for next-generation DRAM chips, Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) said.

The investment would give Nanya Technology more leeway in ramping up next-generation technologies, he said.

Nanya Technology and FATC will jointly develop new testing and packing technologies, including 2D and 3D, Lee added.

Based on their agreement, Nanya Technology is to buy 84.02 million FATC shares at NT$36.3 apiece from FATC parent Formosa Taffeta Co (福懋興業).

The offer represents a premium of 14.51 percent to FATC’s closing share price of NT$31.7 in Taipei trading yesterday.

The transaction is to be made through block trading in the local stock market.

Formosa Taffeta, which manufactures polyamine fabric and polyester fabric, said the divestment would help it rejuvenate its assets.

Nanya Technology, FATC and Formosa Taffeta are member companies of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團).