JAPAN

Exports increase by 6.7%

The country logged a trade surplus last month, after booking a deficit the previous month, official data showed yesterday. Finance ministry data showed a surplus of ￥721.4 billion (US$6.39 billion), up 66.5 percent from a year earlier. Its exports were up 6.7 percent, while imports also edged up 2.5 percent, the data showed. It also logged a surplus in its politically sensitive trade balance with the US, which was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the country’s deficit with its biggest trading partner, China, shrank 68.4 percent.

AUSTRALIA

Employment beats estimates

Employment surged last month by more than triple economists’ estimates and workforce participation swelled, supporting the Reserve Bank’s view that a stronger economy would spur hiring. The economy added 50,900 positions, with the bulk of them full-time roles, the Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. However, the jobless rate held at 5.4 percent as participation jumped to 65.7 percent from 65.5 percent.

MANUFACTURING

Tariffs hurt US’ Alcoa Corp

US aluminum tariffs that were meant to protect the industry from foreign competitors are instead taking a bite out of the earnings of the nation’s largest producer. Alcoa Corp lowered its profit projection for this year as tariffs on imported aluminum present what chief executive officer Roy Harvey is calling a “significant” headwind. The manufacturer has been hit with US$15 million so far on material it produced mostly in Canada and shipped to the US. The company also cited higher energy costs and lower aluminum prices for the cut.

CONSUMER GOODS

Strike upsets Unilever sales

Unilever is still feeling the effect of a strike in Brazil that held back sales growth globally in the latest quarter. The maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap yesterday reported sales growth below analysts’ expectations, citing the effects of a labor dispute in the Latin American country. Underlying sales grew 1.9 percent in the second quarter, slowing from the first quarter’s 3.4 percent uptick after strikes in Brazil disrupted the company’s supply chain.

ELECTRONICS

Corning reveals new glass

Corning Inc, which makes the glass used in Apple Inc’s iPhones and Samsung Electronics Co’s smartphones, rolled out new technology it says is less likely to break when a device is dropped. Corning on Wednesday said that its new screen technology, called Gorilla Glass 6, can survive as many as 15 drops on average without damage, compared with 11 for its previous product. The company said the new Gorilla Glass, while more break-resistant, is about equal to its predecessor in its ability to avoid scratching.

TRANSPORTATION

Niu preparing for IPO

Niu (牛電科技), the Chinese company that sells smart electric scooters in 27 countries, is pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise about US$300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The start-up, founded in 2014, is working with advisers on the potential IPO, the people said. Niu is considering listing its shares in the US as soon as this year, they said, adding that preparations for the deal are at an early stage and details could change.