DBS predicts a mortgage spike following rush buys

A race in Singapore to buy property ahead of the Singaporean government’s latest price cooling measures could give a temporary boost to DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s mortgage business, but in the longer term, the market is likely to slow down, DBS said.

The country’s largest bank said it expects “a slight ramp-up in mortgage financing requirements” in the next one or two months, as a result of a July 5 rush to purchase apartments before the government measures took effect, DBS Singapore country head Sim S. Lim (林森成) said.

About 1,000 condominium units were sold that evening in the hours between the government’s announcement of a new property clampdown and the midnight deadline when the curbs took effect, the Straits Times reported.

Singapore imposed higher stamp duties and tougher borrowing limits in a bid to cool speculative demand stoked by record land bids and redevelopment deals.

“These people who bought 1,000 units will be looking for mortgage financing,” Lim said in an interview yesterday.

After that demand has been satisfied, the mortgage market would cool, although discounts from property developers would mitigate the downturn, Lim said.

The effect on DBS would also be cushioned by the nature of the bank’s customer base, which includes purchasers of government-subsidized housing and first-time buyers, Lim added.

Separately, economists said that aging demographics and rising labor costs would weigh on the city-state, which has focused on a significant manufacturing sector to support growth.

Singapore stands out against a landscape of emerging Asia cities that are relying more and more on services to juice growth, an Oxford Economics Ltd research note said on Wednesday.

“The days when Singapore’s manufacturing competitiveness was self-evidently great are long over,” Oxford Economics said. “Singapore’s manufacturing sector faces both rising competition within the region and a risk of rising labor costs” from an aging population and immigration restrictions.

While they predict “modest” growth in manufacturing productivity through 2022, the Oxford economists said that the sector’s employment would flat-line and exports would probably grow in line with world trade instead of outperforming.

The Oxford report follows a note earlier this week from analysts at DBS, outlining the longer-term challenges.

Singapore would be “good, but no longer distinctive” through 2030, with unfavorable demographics holding down growth at about 2 to 2.5 percent, said the DBS note, which was led by chief economist Taimur Baig.

That compares with an average 7.9 percent growth per year from this year to 2022 forecast for Ho Chi Minh City by Oxford economists.

The city’s financial services are estimated to rise 10.6 percent, and transportation and communications 8.5 percent over the same period.

On the positive side, Baig and the DBS analysts said that they see growth-cushioning factors from the Singaporean government’s healthy appetite for cutting-edge technologies, and in the potential to increase the share of exports to neighbors in the region, which has remained at about 20 percent for the past 15 years.