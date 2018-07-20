Riant Capital to launch branch of Hotel Indigo

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Private equity fund Riant Capital Ltd (子樂投資), which manages US$1.2 billion of real-estate assets, plans to open a hotel in Hsinchu under the Hotel Indigo brand.

The company has been recruiting 100 staff for its venture on the former site of the loss-making Miramar Hotel Hsinchu (新竹美麗信酒店), which closed in November last year.

Hotel Indigo is a boutique hotel brand under InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. The Hsinchu facility is to be the second Hotel Indigo in Taiwan, with the first in Kaohsiung’s downtown area.

It is Riant Capital’s latest foray into the hotel business after inking a deal in January with Hyatt Hotels Corp to launch two luxury brands, Park Hyatt and Andaz, at its high-profile property in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) in 2020.

The fund is known for acquiring the former headquarters complex of CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) in 2015, which it is rebuilding into another landmark, Taipei Sky Tower.

Hotel Indigo Hsinchu is part of a larger real-estate deal that Riant Capital invested in five years ago, the firm said, adding that it is to offer 140 design guest rooms aimed at attracting technology-savvy travelers.

It aims to achieve an occupancy rate of 80 percent with daily room rates of NT$4,000 in the first year after its scheduled opening in September, Riant Capital chairman Aaron Chan (詹偉立) told reporters.

Hotel Indigo Hsinchu is to hold a recruitment event in Taipei tomorrow, a corporate communications official said by telephone yesterday.