Penghu authorities fine CPC NT$6.5 million over leak

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday was fined NT$6.5 million (US$212,196) by Penghu authorities for breaching the Soil and Groundwater Pollution Remediation Act (土壤及地下水污染整治法) after the state-run oil refiner admitted concealing details of an oil leak.

The Penghu County Environmental Protection Bureau said that hydrocarbons in groundwater near a CPC plant were more than 3.3 times the permissible concentration, a report on underwater samples collected from a CPC oil depot showed.

CPC on Tuesday said that 63m3 of gasoline from its Penghu depot had polluted nearly 0.8 hectares of land after officials working at the facility failed to follow standard operating procedures.

Penghu County Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) asked a special team led by the bureau to expand the scope of a probe into the oil leak to clarify the situation further, a report by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) said yesterday.

CPC chairman Tai Chein (戴謙), who apologized to Penghu residents during his visit to the county yesterday, promised to submit a detailed pollution remediation plan to the local government within a week.

The remediation work has been scheduled to be finished by the end of next year at the earliest, a preliminary plan showed.

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) yesterday stressed the importance of a thorough review of CPC’s conduct.

The company should take appropriate disciplinary action to meet public expectations, Shen said.

CPC plant officials failed to report the problem to their superiors because they thought they could fix the issue on their own, Chinese-language reports said.

The depot director and manager, who reportedly concealed the incident for a year, have been disciplined, with each receiving a major demerit, CPC said earlier this week.

Separately, the nation’s electricity consumption set a new record for two consecutive days, due to hot weather, data compiled by state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) showed.

Power demand peaked at 36.705 gigawatts (GW) at 1:50pm yesterday, with an operating reserve margin of 6.39 percent, Taipower data showed.

That marked the third-highest daily consumption figure of all time, after 36.77GW on May 30 and 36.71GW on May 31, the utility said.

Taipower said that nationwide demand for electricity should be down today, with an expected reserve margin of 6.67 percent.