EU to impose duties on Chinese electric bicycles

Reuters, BRUSSELS

The EU is to impose duties from today on Chinese electric bicycles in a move to curb cheap imports that European producers have said are flooding the market.

The duties are the latest in a series of EU measures against Chinese exports ranging from solar panels to steel that have sparked strong words from Beijing.

The EU shares US concerns about technology transfers and state subsidies, but has called on countries to avoid a trade war.

Earlier this month, the US and China slapped tariffs on US$34 billion of each other’s imports.

The European Commission, which is carrying out an investigation on behalf of the 28 EU member states, decided that tariffs of between 27.5 and 83.6 percent should apply for all e-bikes from China, the Official Journal of the European Union said.

Taiwan’s Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械), one of the world’s largest bicycle makers that has factories in China and the Netherlands, was subject to the lower rate of 27.5 percent.

The investigation is expected to run until January next year, when definitive duties typically lasting five years could apply.

The commission found that Chinese exports of e-bikes to the EU more than tripled from 2014 to a 12-month period ending in September last year. Their market share rose to 35 percent, while their average prices fell by 11 percent.

The European Bicycle Manufacturers Association, which filed the case, applauded the decision, saying that the duties would give European e-bike makers a chance to recover lost sales.

EU producers include the Netherlands’ Accell Group NV and Royal Dutch Gazelle, Romania’s Eurosport DHS SA and Germany’s Derby Cycle Holding GmbH.

Imports of Chinese e-bikes have been subject to registration since early May, meaning that the duties could be backdated until then.

There is also a parallel EU investigation into whether Chinese e-bike exporters have benefited from excessive state subsidies.