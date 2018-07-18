Citibank Taiwan touts Apple Pay’s security feature

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣銀行) yesterday announced that its credit card customers could pay for services and goods using Apple Pay, as more people turn to digital transactions.

Apple Pay, a mobile payment and digital wallet service developed by US technology giant Apple Inc, allows customers further convenience, security and options when they make payments by Apple devices, Citi Taiwan consumer banking head Dennis Hussey said.

When customers use a credit card with Apple Pay, the card number will not be stored on the device or on Apple servers, Hussey said.

Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the secure element on the mobile device and each transaction is authorized with a one-time dynamic security code, he said.

“Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay,” he said.

REWARDS

Citi Taiwan offers a slew of rewards and privileges for its cardholders to encourage use of Apple Pay and attract new customers, he said.

Apple Pay users can buy a second beverage at Starbucks at half price or take advantage of Haagen Dazs’ buy-one-get-one-free promotion until the end of September, he said.

New customers who apply for a cash back credit card or a rewards card online can earn an additional 5 percent cash back, it said.

In addition, new credit card customers can select one of five prizes — a NT$600 7-Eleven e-coupon, a 20-inch trolley suitcase, a massage cushion, two handheld fans or a 5 percent cash back when they pay with Apple Pay, it said.

Apple Pay is easy to set up without filling forms and users retain all rewards and bene?ts offered by their credit cards, the bank said.