COMPUTERS

Production value to grow

The production value of computers, including tablets and servers, made by local companies is to increase to more than NT$220 billion (US$7.2 billion) this year, thanks to growing adoption of emerging applications such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. That would represent about 1 percent annual growth from NT$217.9 billion, ministry data showed. In the first five months of this year, the production value of the products gained 6.1 percent year-on-year to NT$88.6 billion, the ministry said. Laptops registered the strongest annual growth of 63.6 percent among six segments, while memory sticks was the only segment that suffered a setback, with an annual decline of 15.1 percent, due to a short supply of memory chips.

CHIP DESIGNERS

SOI shares gain 44.55%

Shares of CMOS chip designer Silicon Optronics Inc (SOI, 晶相光) had a strong debut on the Taipei Exchange yesterday, gaining 44.55 percent to close at NT$146 from a listing price of NT$101. The company, which supplies HD and full HD-resolution sensors for security cameras, as well as dashboard cameras for automobiles, reported net income of NT$204.09 million at the end of last year. Earnings per share were NT$3.02. The company’s share of the global security camera sensor market rose from 8.5 percent in 2015 to 16.6 percent at the end of last year, it said. It has also announced plans to expand into biotechnology through partnerships developing DNA sequencing chips and other applications.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent Sun profit up 1.3%

Outdoor footwear supplier Fulgent Sun Group (鈺齊國際) yesterday reported that its second-quarter net profit rose 1.3 percent to a new high of NT$240.36 million from NT$237.29 million the previous year, thanks to continuing demand from its brand clients. Revenue also gained 2.3 percent year-on-year to a record of NT$2.62 billion last quarter from NT$2.56 billion, but earnings per share decreased to NT$1.65 from NT$1.7 in the same period last year because of its larger share capital, the company said in a statement. Gross margin was 15.5 percent last quarter, down from 20.6 percent the previous year, which the company attributed to an adjustment of its production lines at its plants in China and Southeast Asia.

SHIPBUILDERS

CSBC awarded contract

CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday announced that it has been awarded a NT$2.87 billion contract to build 15 100-tonne search-and-rescue vessels for the Coast Guard Administration. Delivery of the vessels would be between 2020 and 2023, the company said, adding that construction is expected to begin within eight months, with each vessel estimated to take about 13 months to build. CSBC said it is also aiming to win the maintenance contract for the vessels to bring in additional revenue.

BANKING

Yuan deposits up 0.31%

Yuan deposits held by local banks gained 0.31 percent to 312.25 billion yuan (US$46.73 billion) at the end of last month, reversing four straight months of decline, even though the currency lost value against the greenback amid trade tension fears, the central bank said yesterday. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units rose 0.14 percent to 281.17 billion yuan last month, while those at offshore units grew 1.92 percent to 31.08 billion yuan, the bank said, adding that the figures include negotiable certificates of deposit.