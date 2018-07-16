Telecoms to see revenue per user fall: analyst

Staff writer

The nation’s three major telecom service providers last month saw declines of 8 to 8.5 percent in average revenue per user (ARPU) amid cut-throat competition in the domestic market, KGI Securities Investment Advisory Co (凱基投顧) said last week.

Although May saw a brief recovery in ARPU, revenues from voice communication and data transmission services are expected to fall in the second half of this year, with the three major telecoms possibly seeing a year-on-year contraction in ARPU of 5 to 10 percent, widening from declines of 1 to 5 percent in the January-to-June period, KGI analysts Victor Tseng (曾繁仁) and Jim Liou (劉峻廷) said in a note on Thursday last week.

The forecast came after Taiwan’s three major players — Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) — last week released unaudited earnings results for the second quarter of this year, with earnings per share of NT$1.27 for Chunghwa Telecom, NT$1.39 for Taiwan Mobile and NT$0.82 for Far EasTone.

Penalties paid by subscribers who canceled contracts and started low-cost, unlimited 4G service plans in May contributed to the companies’ second-quarter bottom-line figures, assisting them in meeting their earnings guidance and KGI’s estimates, Tseng and Liou said in the note.

However, compared with a year earlier, Chunghwa Telecom’s second-quarter profit of NT$9.86 billion (US$322.69 million) was 5.6 percent lower, while Taiwan Mobile’s net profit of NT$3.8 billion declined 0.8 percent and Far EasTone’s NT$2.68 billion fell 8.2 percent, which KGI analysts attributed mainly to a slowdown in mobile service revenue and an increase from 17 percent to 20 percent in the business income tax rate.

In the second quarter, Chunghwa Telecom saw its overall sales fall 3.6 percent year-on-year to NT$53.66 billion and Far EasTone’s dropped 1.4 percent annually to NT$21.62 billion, while Taiwan Mobile posted an increase of 2.6 percent to NT$28.54 billion, the companies’ data showed.

Market watchers already said in May that the unlimited 4G service plans, particularly the NT$499 monthly package, would have a negative effect on the three telecoms’ ARPU performance going forward, as well as their mobile service and voice revenue.

KGI analysts said Taiwan Mobile also suffered a decline in mobile service revenue in the second quarter, but a marked 32 percent revenue increase at its subsidiary Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), a television, online and catalog shopping retailer, helped the company’s overall quarterly sales to grow 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

While the three telecoms have made efforts to create new revenue sources in non-mobile services, they would still need to provide a favorable product mix, as well as lower operating costs in terms of handset subsidies and dealer’s commissions, in a bid to offset the effect of escalating subscriber-price cuts, KGI analysts said.

Tseng and Liou said they expect the three telecoms to remain on target this year in growing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), even though the companies have shown little commitment to terminating the promotion of such low-cost service plans.

So far this year, shares in Chunghwa Telecom have risen 5.19 percent, compared with the 2.08 percent increase in the broader market, while Taiwan Mobile has fallen 2.33 percent and Far EasTone 0.82 percent.