Shares of machine parts makers rally following positive revenue reports

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Shares of the nation’s major machinery components suppliers rallied yesterday after they posted strong sales growth for the first half of the year.

Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) reported a record-high revenue of NT$14.34 billion (US$469.3 million) on the back of robust demand for the Taichung-based company’s benchmark products — ball screws and linear guideways.

The results represented a 52.48 percent annual increase from the NT$9.4 billion it posted during the first half of last year, company data showed.

Shares of Hiwin advanced 8.78 percent to close at NT$353 in Taipei trading yesterday, outperforming the TAIEX, which rose 1.17 percent.

Hiwin said it expects its growth momentum to extend into the next two quarters, aided by increasing orders from Japanese customers and expanded capacity at its plant at Chiayi Dapumei Precision Machinery Park (嘉義大埔美精密機械園區).

Shares of TBI Motion Technology Co (全球傳動), which also supplies linear motion products that are widely used in automated equipment, rose 7.99 percent to close at NT$132.42 on the over-the-counter market.

TBI Motion reported that cumulative revenue totaled NT$1.72 billion, representing a 50.8 percent increase from NT$1.14 billion a year earlier.

TBI Motion is to transfer its listing from the over-the-counter Taipei Exchange to the main board next month at the earliest to support its long-term growth, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported.

Shares of Chieftek Precision Co (直得科技), which specializes in making miniature linear guideways, jumped 9.75 percent to close at NT$152.

Chieftek saw its revenue soar 72.62 percent to NT$1.09 billion, up from NT$631.28 million in the same period last year, thanks to continuing demand from machine tool makers worldwide.

As part of its efforts to meet surging customer demand, the first-stage construction of the company’s new plant at Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區) in Tainan is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, Chieftek officials said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in May.