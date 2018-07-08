TAIEX mostly flat amid trade tension

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday closed little changed after recouping most of their earlier losses caused by growing trade friction between the US and China, dealers said.

Bargain hunters emerged in the afternoon trading session to pick up select large-cap stocks, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), helping the broader market recover by the end of the session, they said.

In addition to concerns over US-China trade relations, local investors also remained cautious ahead of the deadline on Tuesday for listed firms to release their sales reports for last month, they added.

The TAIEX on Friday ended down 3.24 points, or 0.03 percent, at 10,608.57, after moving between 10,523.58 and 10,665.72, on turnover of NT$158.77 billion (US$5.21 billion). That was a decrease of 2.1 percent from a close of 10,836.91 on June 29.

The market opened up 0.31 percent and rose to the day’s high on a technical rebound from the earlier session, when the weighted index closed down 1.03 percent, as local investors took their cue from gains posted on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.75 percent overnight, dealers said.

With the TAIEX breaching 10,600 points at one point, selling set in, pushing the main board down to the day’s low at about 11am before bargain hunters turned active in the late trading session, helping the the weighted index come off its earlier low and end little changed, they said.

At about noon, Washington increased tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese goods as previously indicated, while an additional US$16 billion of tariffs are expected.

China responded immediately by imposing retaliatory tariffs on US$34 billion of US imports, with another US$16 billion of duties pending.

“The trade war started as the market had widely anticipated,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “Such negative external factors continued to weigh on market sentiment here.”

“Fortunately, after the TAIEX fell below the 10,600-point mark in the morning session, some investors appeared willing to buy at lows by picking up the most important stock, TSMC, to bolster the broader market,” Huang said.

Shares in TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 1.17 percent to close at NT$217, from a low of NT$215, with 29.01 million shares changing hands.

A stronger TSMC, which led the bellwether electronics sector to close up 0.52 percent, served as an anchor stabilizing the main board on Friday, Huang said.

Also in the electronics sector, Largan Precision Co (大立光), a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple Inc, rose 1.43 percent to end at NT$4,605 after the company a day earlier reported better-than-expected sales for last month.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an iPhone assembler for Apple that is second to TSMC in terms of market value, fell 0.86 percent to close at NT$80.50, but came off an early low of NT$80.20.

Outperforming the broader market, silicon wafer makers attracted buying on the back of rising product prices, with Formosa Sumco Technology Corp (台勝科) shares rising 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$136.

Fears over the trade war between Washington and Beijing took a toll on old economy stocks, dealers said.

Among the falling non-high-tech stocks, Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠) lost 3.52 percent to close at NT$109.50, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台塑化纖) shed 3 percent to end at NT$113 and Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) fell 1.02 percent to close at NT$87.10.