Polish luxury stages comeback after war and communism

By Michel Viatteau / AFP, WARSAW

A gray Ferrari comes to a halt in Warsaw and a young woman emerges. Wearing Chanel sunglasses and carrying a little dog, she enters the Raffles Europejski hotel, a symbol of the luxury that has returned to Poland.

Her destination is the historic pastry shop Lourse, which is located at the hotel, where guests pay between 250 and 4,000 euros (US$294 and US$4,702) per night and can count on perks like a personal butler.

The legendary Hotel Europejski, which was considered eastern Europe’s best in the 19th century, has just reopened after five years of renovation work spearheaded by the Raffles brand.

Poland’s first Hermes store could be housed at the site, a source told reporters, although the French luxury goods giant would only confirm that it was looking into a project “in Warsaw in late 2019, early 2020.”

Luxury has become increasingly visible in Poland after a long absence due to the country’s devastating losses during World War II and the policy of egalitarianism later touted by the communist regime.

Decades on, a new class of wealthy Poles has appeared, whose members include heads of successful family businesses, real-estate agents and high-flying bankers.

Many of the elite live in the 44-floor Cosmopolitan apartment tower in the heart of Warsaw. Opened in 2014, the building boasts a minimalist design by German-American architect Helmut Jahn, who also designed the EU’s headquarters in Brussels.

Of the 100 most expensive real-estate sales in Warsaw between 2015 and last year, 79 were apartments in the Cosmopolitan building, said Karolina Kaim, president of Tacit Investment, the Polish firm that financed the building’s construction.

The apartments vary in price depending on the floor and view. The most sought-after units look out onto the Vistula River and the old part of town and cost nearly 10,000 euros per square meter — a figure that might not shock Parisians or Londoners, but is staggering to the average Pole, who earns about 1,100 euros per month.

Most of the apartment owners are Polish, but there are also a handful of foreigners living in the “vertical village,” which cost more than 100 million euros to build, Kaim said.

Residents include pop stars, soccer players and actors.

Other luxury symbols seen around town include high-end cars from brands such as Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce.

Only a few years ago, the appearance of a sports car with the famous horse logo would have drawn a small crowd of onlookers, but today, Ferraris no longer stop traffic in Warsaw.

The Italian luxury car manufacturer has two Polish dealerships, one in the southern city of Katowice and another in the capital.

Their marketing head Karolina Szulecka prefers not to reveal sales figures, but said that client interest is constantly on the rise.

Were it not for the company’s policy of limiting production, Poles would snap up “10 or 15 percent more” Ferraris, she said.

From the collapse of communism, a new social group of entrepreneurs rapidly emerged, often former managers quick to buy shares in newly privatized companies and develop them, or small entrepreneurs and artisans who swiftly adapted to the new conditions to create or grow a family business.

EU funds and foreign investment into the country followed and increased after Poland’s 2004 entry into the bloc.