JAPAN

Spending drops 3.9% yearly

Household spending dropped 3.9 percent in May from a year earlier, far worse than market expectations of a 1.5 percent decline, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said yesterday. The drop marked the fourth consecutive monthly decline and suggests that hopes for a rise in consumption are unlikely to be met anytime soon. Consumers were particularly reluctant to spend on eating out, recreation and cultural activities, and clothing and footwear, ministry data showed.

UNITED STATES

Services index rises further

Service firms expanded at a surprisingly strong pace last month as companies saw gains in business activity and new orders. The Institute for Supply Management on Thursday said that its services index rose to 59.1, from 58.6 in May. The services sector, where most Americans are employed, has now expanded for 101 consecutive months, or more than eight years. Last month’s gain was stronger than expected. Many economists believed that the index reading might slip slightly.

COPYRIGHT

EU lawmakers reject law

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday rejected a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles base guitarist and songwriter Paul McCartney against the creators of Wikipedia. Lawmakers meeting at the Strasbourg, France, parliament voted 318 against and 278 in favor, with 31 abstentions. The draft law was firmly resisted by major US tech giants, as well as advocates of Internet freedom. Lawmakers are expected to return to the plans, which are aimed at ensuring that creators of creative content are paid fairly, in September.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp CEO to resign

Thyssenkrupp chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger has handed in his resignation less than a week after a merger of its steelmaking business with India’s Tata, creating Europe’s second-biggest steelmaker, the group said on Thursday. “The supervisory board will meet tomorrow [Friday] to discuss and decide on the request of Mr Heinrich Hiesinger,” Thyssenkrupp said in a statement, adding that Hiesinger was seeking to end his tenure by “mutual accord.” The firm gave no further information on his reasons for going.

MARINE TECHNOLOGY

Rolls-Royce sells unit

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA agreed to buy a marine business from Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC for ￡500 million (US$662 million), expanding in technology for ships. The Norwegian supplier to the oil and gas industry is to adjust the final purchase price based on its cash, debt and working capital when it concludes the deal, Kongsberg said in a statement yesterday. The purchase does not include Bergen Engines nor Rolls-Royce’s naval business. Kongsberg plans to finance the purchase with debt and a rights issue of 5 billion Norwegian kroner (US$622 million), it said.

AUTOMAKERS

VW probe gets green light

Investigators can examine internal documents seized last year from automaker Volkswagen AG (VW) as part of a probe into the diesel emissions scandal, the German Federal Constitutional Court said yesterday. The court dismissed a legal complaint from Volkswagen seeking to block authorities from using the documents for their investigation. In 2015, US authorities revealed that the company had used engine software to cheat on emissions tests.