Chip prices drag Adata revenue

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday reported that revenue last month shrank 15.15 percent month-on-month, weighed by prolonged price declines for NAND flash memory chips and sagging seasonal demand.

Revenue slipped to NT$2.51 billion (US$82.19 million), compared with NT$2.96 billion in May, representing an annual contraction of 8.73 percent from NT$2.75 billion.

In the April-to-June quarter, the company’s revenue fell 0.25 percent to NT$7.93 billion from NT$7.95 billion in the previous quarter.

Adata gave a positive outlook for this quarter, as seasonal demand is to propel consumer electronics shipments and prompt a rebound in memorychip prices.

A downward spiral in NAND prices would help stimulate better adoption of solid state drives in notebook computers in the second half of the year, the company said.

DRAM prices are to remain stable or even climb a little this quarter, backed by growing demand for data centers and artificial intelligence applications, as well as bigger memory in new smartphones, Adata said.

Overall, DRAM supply and demand is to reach parity this quarter, Adata said.

In the first six months of the year, revenue rose 0.35 percent annually to NT$15.89 billion, with DRAM sales jumping 20 percent to NT$9.82 billion to account for 61.77 percent of the company’s total revenue, Adata said.

The compnay also expects higher non-operating gains from its lottery subsidiary, Taiwan Sports Lottery Co (台灣運彩), which posted record-high revenue of NT$5.06 billion last month, up 65 percent from a month earlier, thanks to the FIFA World Cup.