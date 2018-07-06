Teco building new Vietnam plant

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

A new Teco Electric & Machinery Co (東元電機) plant in Vietnam is to begin mass production in April next year, the industrial motor supplier said, aiming to tap into Southeast Asia’s growing market.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant and said the facility would have an annual capacity of 300,000 small industrial motors.

Teco chairwoman Sophia Chiu (邱純枝) said in a statement that Vietnam is to become the company’s major production base in Southeast Asia.

The plant at the Binh Duong Industrial Service and Residential Complex is to produce motors for sales in Vietnam, other Southeast Asian nations, North America and Europe, Teco said.

The Taipei-headquartered company also expects a land development project in Vietnam to start generating revenue in the coming years.

Teco is to use 50 hectares of the land it acquired in the Binh Duong complex to build an integrated industrial park that includes factories, logistics centers, office buildings and hotels, it said.

The park, which is scheduled to be completed in 2027, is expected to attract investments of more than US$160 million, Teco said.

The 62-year-old motor maker — one of the nation’s largest industrial conglomerates whose operations range from telecommunications to restaurants — is expanding its footprint overseas to support long-term growth.

Vietnam, the Philippines and India will be the company’s priority markets this year, Teco said in an open letter to shareholders last month.

Teco has begun producing electric five-seater trikes at its plant based in Subic Bay, the Philippines, with the aim of replacing the existing 3.5 million gasoline-powered tricycles in the Southeast Asian nation, according to its Web site.

The firm has also expressed an interest in expanding its presence in India’s growing electric-vehicle market through collaboration with local firms, local media reported.

Teco shares dropped 4.19 percent to close at NT$21.75 in Taipei trading yesterday, underperforming the TAIEX, which slid 1.03 percent.