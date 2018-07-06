FSC downplays fears of downturn as stocks slump

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday downplayed fears of a downturn as the local equity market took a beating on the eve of a looming US-China trade war.

The TAIEX yesterday fell 1.03 percent to close at 10,611.81 points, retreating below the 52-week moving average of 10,720 points amid growing concern over the escalating trade row between the two nations.

Selling focused on large-cap electronics stocks and spread to other sectors.

The plastics index suffered the biggest loss of 2.41 percent, followed by pulp and paper, which fell 1.55 percent, and machinery and electronics, which dropped 1.29 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.03 billion (US$197.5 million) in local shares on the main board yesterday, TWSE data showed.

Based on data compiled by the commission, foreign institutional investors recorded US$1.88 billion in net outflows last month, following net outflows of US$1.09 billion in May and US$3.57 billion in April.

Total net outflows during the second quarter of the year tallied at US$6.54 billion, while total net outflows in the first six months were US$3.27 billion, the commission’s data showed.

Meanwhile, cumulative net inflows as of the end of last month fell to US$204.78 billion, the lowest since February last year.

“Short-term movements of money in and out of Taiwan are completely normal and should not be a cause for alarm,” Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Chang Chen-shan (張振山) told a news conference.

Chang said that the inclusion of Shanghai A shares on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the MSCI All Country World Index last month has not had a significant impact on the local stock market, which has proven resilient compared with neighboring markets in Asia.

He also downplayed the impact of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, saying that Taiwan’s economic growth and fundamentals remain intact.

Exports have seen continued growth, while publicly traded companies have posted a 9 percent rise in aggregate sales in the first five months from the same period last year, Chang added.

Additional reporting by CNA