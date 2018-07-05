NTU, CIP sign wind power agreement

Staff writer, with CNA

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) yesterday said that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with National Taiwan University (NTU) and the Technological University of Denmark on offshore wind power cooperation.

The three parties are to collaborate to offer courses at NTU, as well as exchange experience and offer training opportunities to cultivate Taiwanese talent in the field, CIP said.

The agreement comes at a time when Taiwan is looking to develop its offshore wind power industry and related sectors.

It is estimated that the burgeoning industry could create 32,000 jobs, including 2,100 positions for high-level professionals.

It is not easy for Taiwan to bring in many qualified instructors, NTU Department of Engineering Science and Ocean Engineering director Chiang Mao-hsiung (江茂雄) said.

However, through the cooperation with the two organizations that have extensive experience in the field, Taiwan’s wind power industry would get a boost, he said.

CIP in January also signed an MOU with Changhua-based Chienkuo Technology University on an apprenticeship program to train workers on how to maintain offshore wind power sites in Taiwan.

A group of Chienkuo Tech professors is slated to visit Denmark this month, where they are to gain hands-on experience at offshore wind power sites to pass on to their students.

CIP is a fund management company founded in 2012 that has four funds and manages more than 6 billion euros (US$6.99 billion), according to its Web site.

It invests in a wide range of energy infrastructure assets, including offshore and onshore wind sites, offshore power transmission, biomass and waste-to-energy, and solar photovoltaic systems.

CIP focuses on Europe, North America and East Asia.