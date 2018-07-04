Car sales lag, but Honda bucks trend

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Domestic car sales last month decreased by 5.5 percent year-on-year to 37,889 units from 40,103 units, according to data compiled by online auto information Web site U-Car.

Last month’s figure was a 6.2 percent increase from 35,686 units in May because of intensive promotional campaigns, U-Car said in its monthly report.

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), the local sales agent for Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp, maintained its position as the nation’s top seller with a 27.9 percent market share, selling 10,559 units.

However, the figure was 11 percent lower than the previous year.

China Motor Corp (中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi Motors Corp cars, came in second with sales of 4,216 units, down 13.4 percent from a year earlier, an 11.1 percent share of the local auto market.

Bucking the downward trend, Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) saw its sales last month jump 50 percent year-on-year to 3,701 units, thanks to growing demand for its recreational vehicles.

Honda ranked third in the local market last month with a 9.8 percent market share.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產), which sells Nissan Motor Co Ltd cars, secured a 9.1 percent share last month after selling 3,444 units, down 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

Imported models made up 43.4 percent of total car sales last month.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士) took the fifth spot after selling 2,530 units for a 6.7 percent market share.

Mazda Motor Taiwan (台灣馬自達) was the second-largest imported car vendor and the sixth-largest brand after selling 2,007 units.

For the first half of this year, the nation’s total new car sales reached 222,194 units, up 2.3 percent from the same period last year, data showed.

Local car distributors generally provided a cautious sales outlook for the rest of this year, as pension reform and an escalating global trade war might weigh on consumer confidence.

Yulon Group (裕隆集團), the parent of China Motor and Yulon Nissan, expects domestic car sales to be flat this year from last year, local media quoted group chief operating officer Chen Kuo-rong (陳國榮) as saying at a shareholders’ meeting last month.

New car sales last year grew 1.1 percent to a 12-year high of 444,669 units, which major car dealers attributed to the implementation of a five-year tax subsidy program.