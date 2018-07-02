TSMC tops biggest corporate taxpayer list

Staff writer

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was still the nation’s top corporate taxpayer for last year, after the tax filing season ended last month, preliminary figures compiled by the National Taxation Bureau showed.

TSMC paid more than NT$30 billion (US$983.6 million) in business income tax, the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported last month, citing the bureau’s data.

The bureau did not offer the exact amount of business income tax TSMC, the world’s largest IC foundry service provider, paid last year, saying only that the figures were slightly higher than the previous year.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which makes iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc, came in second, paying more than NT$10 billion in business income tax, the newspaper cited the bureau as saying.

Overall, tax authorities collected a total of NT$343.8 billion in business income tax revenue, compared with NT$296.2 billion a year earlier, after nearly 917,000 companies filed their tax returns in May, the report said.

Business income tax revenue collected by the National Taxation Bureau of the Northern Area — which covers TSMC, Hon Hai and many electronics companies in New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Hsinchu — totaled NT$114.5 billion, up 2 to 3 percent from a year earlier, which reflected the profit increases of most firms in the area, the bureau said.

By comparison, the National Taxation Bureau of Taipei collected about NT$131.1 billion in business income tax revenue, the National Taxation Bureau of Taichung collected about NT$52.9 billion, the National Taxation Bureau of Kaohsiung about NT$27.5 billion and the National Taxation Bureau of the Southearn Area about NT$17.6 billion.