Ministry spotlights worst tax evaders

By Kevin Chen / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Finance yesterday released a list of top tax evaders, including individuals and companies, with the names remaining almost the same as previous years.

From the list of individuals, Huang Juo-ku (黃若谷), son of late business tycoon Huang Jen-chung (黃任中), owes the most, with unpaid taxes totaling NT$1.876 billion (US$61.5 million), the ministry’s data showed.

Second on the list is Huang Jen-chung, who died in 2004. The son of former Judicial Yuan president Huang Shao-ku (黃少谷), his estate owes NT$1.87 billion in unpaid taxes dating back to 1995.

Including taxes owed by Huang Jen-chung and his two daughters, Huang Hsin-ping (黃新平) and Huang Yan-ping (黃燕平), the Huang family’s unpaid taxes amount to NT$5.13 billion.

The Kaohsiung-based family of real-estate businessman Huang Cheng-chih (黃承志) is third with unpaid taxes of NT$1.475 billion.

Huang Cheng-chih, the former head of Fu Yow Enterprise Co (婦幼實業), was indicted by prosecutors regarding alleged fraudulent loans in 2001 and is now hiding in China.

Holiday Inn Asiaworld Taipei (環亞飯店), which changed hands to become Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei (王朝大酒店), still tops the list of corporate tax evaders, with back taxes totaling NT$2.437 billion, ministry data showed.

Procomp Informatics Ltd (博達科技), which defaulted on corporate bonds of NT$2.98 billion in 2004, is the second-largest corporate tax evader, with an outstanding bill of NT$1.17 billion.

It is followed by Pine & Bamboo (松竹皇宮), a hostess-karaoke bar in Taichung, which has managed to avoid paying NT$1.129 billion in tax, the data showed.

The ministry defines top tax evaders as individuals who owe NT$10 million or more and corporations that owe more than NT$50 million.

The number of top tax evaders increased by 28 to 921 this year, while the total amount of back taxes has risen by NT$2.687 billion from last year to NT$95.677 billion, the ministry said.

The tax authorities have published the lists on their Web site, which will be available until Dec. 31, in the hopes that those on them will be prompted to pay their taxes.