Caesar Park unit eyes families for summer success

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Caesar Park Hotel Banqiao (板橋凱薩飯店) aims to attract family guests during the summer to meet its goals for this year, Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店連鎖) communications officials said yesterday.

“The facility is relatively quiet this quarter, but business is improving over the summer, the high season for family vacations,” public relations manager Zara Wang (王筱瑩) said.

The hotel’s occupancy rate averaged 60 percent in the first half of the year, slightly behind its target of 65 percent following its grand opening in December last year, company data showed.

The food and beverage business accounted for 40 percent of the hotel’s sales, also behind its goal of 60 percent, according to the data, as it aims to become New Taipei City’s largest restaurant operator.

The hotel has three restaurants and a banquet space that serves Chinese, Cantonese and Italian cuisines, as well as seafood and personalized menus.

The Bon Appetit buffet restaurant has added Southeast Asian cuisines to attract customers, Wang said, adding that foreign travelers account for 35 percent of its clientele, 15 percent of whom are from ASEAN members.

The hotel is to launch a special NT$4,999 per night package from Sunday to Sept. 30, Wang added.