Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

GSEO looks at further growth

Genius Electronic Optical Co (GSEO, 玉晶光), a camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said it expects revenue growth this year amid improving yield rates, after shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.5 per share. The company said it would keep collaborating with key customers as the industry prepares to enter peak season in the second half of the year. The dividend represents a payout ratio of 33.33 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$10.5 last year, a six-year high.

REAL ESTATE

TFCC profit up 2.6 percent

Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC, 台北金融大樓), owner of Taipei 101, yesterday said that pre-tax profit grew 2.6 percent year-on-year in the first five months of the year, despite fewer Chinese tourists visiting the attraction. Shareholders approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.304 per share, translating into a payout ratio of 89.93 percent based on earnings of NT$1.45 per share last year. A shareholder meeting did not touch on board reshuffles, as Itochu Corp’s acquisition of a 37.17 percent stake in the building from Ting Hsin International Group (頂新集團) has yet to be approved, TFCC said.

HOSPITALITY

Humble House boss resigns

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) chairwoman Ellie Lai (賴英里) yesterday resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately. Lai did not elaborate, but rejected media reports that she planned to introduce external investors to the company. She said she reserved the right to take legal action against the defamatory remarks.

ELECTRONICS

Wistron eyes medical data

Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday said its medical technology unit, Wistron Medical Technology Corp (緯創醫學科技), has signed an agreement with En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City and Maya International Co Ltd (馬雅資訊) to tap the development of digital medical data services. Wistron has provided big data analysis for several hospitals in Taiwan. Last month, it set up a joint venture with Canada-based biorobotic technology developer B-Temia Inc, B-Temia Asia, to bring Keeogo walking assistance devices to Asian markets.

LOGISTICS

Green bonds launched

First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) has helped Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) launch the shipping company’s first green bonds, which were listed yesterday on the local over-the-counter market. The bonds have a maturity of five years with a coupon rate of 0.86 percent, with First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) serving as guarantor and First Securities Inc (第一金證券) acting as bookrunner. Evergreen Marine aims to raise NT$2 billion (US$65.67 million) from the debt issuance.

EDUCATION

Samebest unveils service

Samebest Co Ltd (三貝德數位文創), which develops and distributes digital learning platforms, yesterday announced that it has teamed up with Hon Hai Group’s (鴻海集團) online shopping portal, flnet.tw (富連網), to provide digital learning products to high-school students through smartphones and tablets. The service is expected to begin on Monday, Samebest said, adding that it aims to achieve annual revenue of NT$21 billion, or 12 percent of the nation’s supplementary education market.