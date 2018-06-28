More hotels in pipeline despite crowded market

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

More hotels are to open across the nation in the second half of this year, unfazed by an increasingly crowded sector and stagnant tourist numbers.

Hotel operator L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) is to launch its 11th property, Maison de Chine Jiaosi (兆品酒店礁溪), in the hot spring township of Yilan County today to take advantage of the summer vacation.

Summer is the high sales season for the hospitality and leisure industry when hotels, theme parks and other recreational facilities offer discount packages to court families and students from Taiwan and around the world.

Maison de Chine is offering 173 guestrooms priced at NT$3,899 (US$128) per night from tomorrow to the end of October, communications official Phoebe Liao (廖瑋婷) said by telephone.

The daily charge would be raised to NT$5,500 afterward, Liao said, ranking the hotel as middle-priced.

The township has seen the opening of Hotel Valletta (中天溫泉渡假飯店), Yamagata Kaku Hotel & Spa (山形閣) and Kilin Jiaoxi (礁溪麒麟大飯店) in the past year.

Maison de Chine aims for an occupancy rate of 50 percent this year, with only 70 rooms available ahead of the grand opening in the fourth quarter, Liao said.

“We prefer to be conservative about business goals in light of the sharp competition in the vicinity,” Liao said.

Maison de Chine is within walking distance of several luxury resorts in the township, including the Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐), Evergreen Resort Hotel in Jiaosi (長榮鳳凰酒店), Wellspring By Silks (晶泉丰旅) and the Hotel Royal Jiaosi (礁溪老爺大酒店).

Maison de Chine has the blessing of being right next to Tangwei Brook Park (湯圍溝公園) at more affordable room rates than well-established brands, Liao said.

Meanwhile, Taichung-based developer Da Yi Construction and Development Co (大毅建設) has partnered with Hotel Royal Group (老爺酒店集團) to open a new hotel, The Place Taichung (台中大毅老爺行旅).

The two companies spent NT$900 million on the property, which is to offer 170 guestrooms in Taichung’s Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道), starting from Sunday.

Leefang Group (李方酒店管理集團), which owns Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung (英迪格酒店), Royal Seasons Hotel, Airline Inn (頭等艙酒店) and Space Inn (太空艙旅舍), is soon to launch a hotel in the area.

In New Taipei City, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is to open a 400-room hotel in September in the same complex as Caesar Park Banciao (板橋凱薩飯店), as the US hotelier returns to Taiwan after a 14-year hiatus, communication officials said yesterday.

Hilton was invited to return by Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店連鎖), which itself is to open a new hotel under the Just Palace (凱旋酒店) brand in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) in the fourth quarter, the officials said, adding that the group aims to be the largest in Taiwan.