Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX slides after early low

Local shares yesterday closed moderately lower after recovering from an early low caused by escalating trade tensions between the US and China, dealers said. With contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) in the doldrums, the bellwether electronics sector led the downturn, while certain old economy stocks, in particular in the petrochemical sector, posted gains to give some support to the broader market, they said. The TAIEX ended down 44.29 points, or 0.41 percent, at 10,742.17, after moving between 10,651.42 and 10,752.99, on turnover of NT$140.70 billion (US$4.63 billion). Selling on the local main board pushed the TAIEX below the technical support of the 240-day moving average at 10,710 points before bargain hunters turned active, in particular in the late trading session, to help the index recoup most of its earlier losses by the end of the session, dealers said.

SOLAR POWER

SAS to pay cash dividend

Solar wafer and solar cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday said shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3 per common share by allocating NT$1.76 billion in surplus capital. Last year, net profit totaled a record high of NT$1.04 billion, benefiting from strong earnings of the firm’s silicon wafer manufacturing arm, GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), which translated into earnings per share of NT$1.8. To strengthen its financial performance, the firm said it has invested an initial capital of US$990 million to secure a 30.93 percent stake in Taiwan Special Chemical Corp (台特化), which produces key materials used in the production of semiconductors. SAS said it is accelerating its shift away from the slumping solar industry to avoid consistent losses.

CHEMICALS

Koo named CSRC chairman

China Synthetic Rubber Corp (CSRC, 中橡), the world’s fifth-largest carbon black supplier, yesterday appointed board director Jason Koo (辜公怡) as its new chairman after an annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. Koo, a fourth-generation scion of the family business, is also the vice chairman of CSRC’s parent company, Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥). He is to take over CSRC’s top position, which was left vacant by Nelson Chang (張安平), who was elected as vice chairman during the board meeting, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. Shareholders yesterday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.8 per share and a stock dividend of NT$1 per share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$3.69, company fillings showed.

PAPERMAKERS

Chung Hwa to pay dividend

Shareholders of Chung Hwa Pulp Co (中華紙漿), a major subsidiary of papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), yesterday approved a plan to pay a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share, a payout ratio of nearly 90 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$0.56, the company said in a statement. With the company’s stock yesterday closing at NT$10.6, the dividend translates into a dividend yield of 4.7 percent. The papermaker’s revenue last year reached a new high of NT$22.71 billion, up 3.2 percent year-on-year, while net profit rose nearly 60 percent to NT$618.58 million, supported by higher product prices. Chung Hwa said it would raise prices for next quarter’s shipments to reflect an uptrend in raw material prices.