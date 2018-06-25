Fuel prices cut as OPEC signs deal to raise oil output

Staff writer

The nation’s two oil refiners yesterday said that they would lower domestic fuel prices this week as global crude oil prices weakened following reports that major oil producers agreed to pump more crude oil in the second half of this year.

OPEC nations and oil-producing countries that are not members, such as Russia, met in Vienna on Friday and reached an agreement to increase output by 1 million barrels per day.

A continued oil output increase in the US also contributed to expectations in the market that crude prices might experience downward pressure for a while, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said.

CPC and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) — the nation’s only private oil refiner — in separate statements said that it would cut gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter, effective today, following a price increase of NT$0.1 per liter for both fuels last week.