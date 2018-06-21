Agencies

MANUFACTURING

Hon Hai to recycle water

Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), known in Taiwan as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), plans to invest in a US$30 million recycling system that would significantly reduce the amount of water it has to draw from Lake Michigan for its proposed manufacturing complex in Wisconsin, the company said on Tuesday. Foxconn announced that the “zero liquid discharge” system would virtually eliminate the return of manufacturing wastewater into the lake. The system is expected to reduce water intake by more than 13.25 million liters per day, it said in an e-mailed statement, adding that the system would eliminate manufacturing process wastewater by distilling it. The water could then be recycled, recovered and reused. The city of Racine estimated that the plant’s operations and evaporation would consume about 10.2 million liters daily.

ELECTRONICS

Dialog attempting takeover

Dialog Semiconductor PLC shares rose after the technology company said it is proceeding with an attempted takeover of Synaptics Inc, helping it step forward in its effort to reduce its reliance on sales to Apple Inc. Dialog is conducting due diligence and detailed discussions related to the potential deal, it said on Tuesday in a statement. Dialog gained as much as 3.7 percent and was trading 2.7 percent higher at 15.40 euros as of 9:27am yesterday in Frankfurt, Germany, giving the Reading, England-based company a market value of 1.2 billion euros (US$1.39 billion). Synaptics would help Dialog expand its product portfolio by adding sensors, touchscreens and touch pads, which it sells to Apple, Samsung Electronics Co and other smartphone makers.

FINTECH

Norway gets Apple Pay

Apple Pay yesterday became available in Norway for customers of Nordea Bank AB and Santander Bank. The payment system is also to be rolled out to clients in Sbanken ASA, Visa Inc said in a statement. “We are pleased we can provide Apple Pay to our customers in close cooperation with Mastercard,” Nordea Norge CEO Snorre Storset said in a separate statement. Apple Pay would likely offer a challenge to Vipps, a system launched by DNB ASA and downloaded by nearly 3 million Norwegians.

COFFEE

Starbucks to boost closings

Starbucks said it would accelerate its store closings in the US next year as it tries to boost sluggish sales. The Seattle-based company on Tuesday announced that it would close 150 underperforming stores in heavily penetrated markets, up from the usual rate of 50 closings a year. The company also said it expects 1 percent growth in global sales for the third quarter, a period that encompassed an uproar over the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SENTIMENT

Confidence down in Asia

Business confidence among Asian companies slipped for the first time in three quarters, on mounting worries that US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies would trigger tit-for-tat reprisals. The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index, representing a six-month outlook from 61 firms, fell to 74 in the second quarter from a seven-year high of 79 in the prior three months. The survey was conducted from June 1 to Friday last week. While a reading above 50 indicates a positive outlook, this is the first time the number has dropped since September last year.