Navarro ‘does not know’ about iPhone exemption

Bloomberg

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said he is unaware of any tariff exemption for Apple Inc’s iPhone in the growing trade spat with China.

For months, the US and China have been sparring over tariffs on goods exported from China to the US and vice versa. Apple, which hires companies in China to assemble the iPhone, has thus far avoided any tariffs.

The New York Times on Monday reported that US President Donald Trump told Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook that the US would not place tariffs on iPhones.

“With respect to Tim Cook and exceptions, I have no knowledge or comment about that,” Navarro said on a telephone call with reporters on Tuesday.

He suggested that China could take actions, beyond tariffs, to make life difficult for Apple and other US companies.

“If you read the previous statement by President Trump on the US$50 billion of tariffs, he made it clear that he viewed Chinese responses to our actions not just limited to tariffs,” Navarro said.

“If China takes any actions to harm our companies operating in China or otherwise try to harm any corporate entity, farmer, ranch or whatever, those constitute actions which aren’t acceptable, and this president will have the back of Americans whether they’re here on a farm in Iowa or Shanghai trying to operate,” he added.

It is possible that Trump made the decision on the iPhone personally and has not yet communicated it to his staff. Nothing has been announced publicly about exempting iPhones from tariffs and China sets its own import and export rules.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Apple has a lot at stake, because it builds most of its devices in China and has a thriving business selling gadgets in the world’s second-largest economy.

The company last year generated 20 percent of its sales in greater China, accumulating about US$45 billion. Most of that comes from devices like the iPhone and iPad, which use similar components.