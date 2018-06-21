Staff writer

FOODMAKERS

Namchow eyes listing

Namchow Holdings Co (南僑投資控股) yesterday said that it has submitted an application to be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange following the high-profile debut of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co (FII, 富士康工業互聯網), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), on the market. Namchow Food Group (Shanghai) Co (上海南僑食品集團), which is 96.15 percent-owned by its Taiwanese parent, has submitted an initial public offering application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Namchow Holdings said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Namchow said the Shanghai listing would help accelerate its expansion in China, and provide it greater brand recognition and access to investment and talent.

PHARMACEUTICALS

SynCore to issue new shares

SynCore Biotechnology Co (杏國新藥), a new drug development subsidiary of Sinphar Group (杏輝醫藥集團), on Tuesday said that its shareholders approved plans to launch a private placement funding round. The plan to issue no more than 14 million new common shares, which was approved by SynCore’s board of directors last month, got the green light from shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei. New drug development is a lengthy and capital-intensive process, and new funding is required to support drugs in the pipeline, the company said.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft, school ink deal

Microsoft Corp yesterday inked a partnership to develop Taiwan’s artificial intelligence (AI) talent pool with Taichung-based Asia University. The program aims to develop AI applications on speech rehabilitation, voice assistants and unstaffed libraries. The partnership is part of Microsoft’s efforts to cultivate AI talent in Taiwan by letting students to apply their learning to pave the way for a much-needed industrial transformation.

TAXATION

Claw machine revenue soars

Tax revenue from arcade claw machines surged in the first five months of this year following a resurgence in their popularity, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Revenue from the machines between January and last month totaled NT$86.88 million (US$2.88 million), topping last year’s total annual revenue of NT$85.9 million, the ministry said. The number of claw machine arcades surged to 6,409 as of the end of last month, compared with 4,181 at the end of last year, the ministry said. Arcade claw machines account for about NT$1.6 billion in tax revenue for the nation, ranking fourth in the entertainment tax category, it said.

EQUITIES

Shares stage rebound

Shares in Taiwan yesterday staged a technical rebound from a plunge on Tuesday, as select large-cap stocks in both the electronics and non-technology sectors attracted bargain hunting, dealers said. However, the gains were limited, as market sentiment remained uneasy over escalating trade tensions between the US and China, as well as lingering concern over fund outflows from the nation in the wake of the weakness of the New Taiwan dollar, they said. The TAIEX closed up 0.21 percent at 10,927.44 on turnover of NT$178.06 billion. A dealer said he suspected that government-led funds were buying non-technology shares in a bid to help the equity market emerge from a rout the previous session.