Pets At Home bets on vets to break curse of UK retail

Reuters, LONDON

Toys “R” Us Inc, Maplin Electronics Ltd, Mothercare PLC, Carpetright PLC, House of Fraser, Poundworld.

The list of casualties on the British high street seems to grow by the week, forcing survivors to seek new strategies to weather the onslaught from online rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.

For Pets At Home PLC, struggling in its traditional business of selling dog and cat food, the game plan is an increasing drive into the higher-margin area of veterinary practices.

The company late last month reported falling profits, sinking its shares to an all-time low, but its in-store vet business was a rare bright spot, with revenues rising 16 percent.

It is now placing its bets on vets.

It told reporters it plans to double the number of practices it operates — mainly 50-50 joint venture partnerships with vets — to 1,000 over the next decade.

The company is to invest ￡20 million (US$26.31 million) next year alone in its vets business, which has a core profit margin of about 34 percent, compared with its retail division’s 14 percent.

Pets At Home is not one of the bigger British retail players, with a market value of about ￡830 million. Yet its toils and tactics tell a wider story about how companies across the sector are being forced to rethink business models to plot courses out of the gloom.

Its push also reflects a global boom in high-margin pet services, such as vets and grooming, and premium accessories like toys and bedding.

US consumer spending on such services is growing at double-digit percentage rates, driving a surge in dealmaking in the area.

Consumer giant Mars Inc’s pet care division is now larger than its traditional confectionary business, for example, after a string of acquisitions, including two announced in the past week, for British firm Linnaeus Group and European chain AniCura AB.

Britain’s high-street retailers have had a torrid year.

As well as online competition, they have been hit by weak consumer sentiment and currency swings due to the Brexit vote.

Maplin and Toys “R” Us collapsed in February, while Poundworld went into administration last week, and Mothercare, Carpetright and House of Fraser are shutting stores in restructuring plans.

Pets At Home is looking to elude such a fate, yet its vet expansion plans carry significant risks.

The company’s revenue from the vets practices — which make up about one-third of group operating profit — comes entirely from the franchise fee it charges its joint-venture partners, calculated as 17 to 18 percent of sales.

However, many of the practices are struggling to turn a profit — suggesting the model could be unsustainable unless business picks up.

A review of the accounts of more than 200 of the joint ventures found three-quarters of them are loss-making.

Pets At Home declined to comment on the size of the losses of the underlying joint ventures, but said the group expected each practice to break even after four to five years of trading.

“It takes time for a veterinary practice to develop and reach maturity. We have a lot of young practices, more than half are under four years old,” a spokeswoman said, adding that 87 of its 461 practices were profitable and debt-free.

The company also faces increasing competition from chains, including private equity-backed Independent Vetcare Ltd and CVS Health Corp, as well as a shortage of vets and veterinary nurses in Britain that could hamper the expansion plans.