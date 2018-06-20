Staff writer, with agencies

STEELMAKERS

CSC profit up 20 percent

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s only integrated steelmaker, yesterday posted pretax profit of NT$2.7 billion (US$89.45 million) for last month, a 20 percent increase from April, backed by demand for its steel products. That brought pretax profit in the first five months of this year to NT$10.68 billion, a 25 percent increase from NT$8.54 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement. CSC has sold 4.6 million tonnes of carbon steel so far this year, company data showed. The steelmaker is to hold an annual meeting tomorrow in Kaohsiung, where shareholders are to vote on a dividend distribution plan based on last year’s earnings of NT$16.91 billion.

HOSPITALITY

TTFB dividend approved

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團) shareholders yesterday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$12.6 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 89.24 percent based on the company’s record-high earnings of NT$14.12 per share last year. Earnings last year totaled NT$328 million, with sales increasing 6.57 percent to NT$4.1 billion, thanks to better cost controls and continued outlet expansion, according to the company’s annual report. TTFB, whose benchmark brands include Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理) and Very Thai Noodles (大心泰式麵食), is planning to launch its seventh brand shortly, it said.

AVIATION

CAL to launch Jakarta route

China Airlines (CAL) yesterday said it is to launch a new route from Kaohsiung to Jakarta via Hong Kong on July 1 to continue exploring the Southeast Asia travel market. Boeing B737-800 aircraft are to be used on the route, departing from Kaohsiung International Airport at 2:10pm and arriving in Hong Kong at 3:35pm, CAL said. On the next leg, the flight departs Hong Kong at 4:35pm and lands in Jakarta at 8:20pm, the airline said. On the return flight, the times are a 6:25am departure from Jarkata, 12:25pm arrival and a one-hour stop in Hong Kong, and a 2:55pm arrival in Kaohsiung, CAL said. Currently, the airline has 28 weekly services to Indonesian destinations, including Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali, the most flights by a single airline between Taiwan and Indonesia. CAL said it has an optimistic outlook on the Indonesian market and is targeting Indonesian travelers who wish to transit through Taiwan on their way to Europe or North America.

TOURISM

Kinmen targeting weddings

The Kinmen County Government has launched a new two-part tourism promotion drive to market the outlying islands as a destination for weddings, honeymoons and romantic travel tours, Kinmen Tourism Department Director-General Chen Mei-ling (陳美齡) said. During the first promotion period, from Friday next week to July 3, Kinmen is to offer special wedding packages that include ceremonies, banquets and photography, Chen said. Registration has been limited to 30 couples, including foreign nationals, who would receive a range of gifts and free souvenirs. In the second round, Kimen is to host 200 weddings and romantic tours between July 1 and Nov. 15, and is to offer a variety of giveaways, Chen said, adding that registration for that period is now open. The county government is also promoting visits to 20 scenic spots on the islands for newlyweds and honeymooners. As part of the promotion, a wedding was held on June 8 at the Kinmen Military Headquarters, with the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire.