Hainan eyeing entertainment bars

They are not quite casinos, but they are pretty close — and they could be coming to China sooner than some expected.

On the tropical island of Hainan, at least five Chinese-owned resorts are laying the groundwork for so-called entertainment bars, where players put down real money on games, but receive their winnings in the form of points that can be redeemed in local shops, restaurants and hotels, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

The resorts’ owners have contacted suppliers of baccarat tables, drawn up blueprints to convert ballrooms into gaming floors and held informal discussions with Hainan officials, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

While China currently outlaws casinos outside of Macau, the resorts are betting that Hainan will win an exemption for entertainment bars as part of a government push to turn the island known as “China’s Hawaii,” about 2,700km south of Beijing, into a major tourist destination.

If they are right, it would mark another big shift in the nation’s approach to gaming after officials unveiled landmark measures to promote horse racing and sports lotteries in Hainan two months ago.

It is unclear whether provincial and national authorities would sign off on such projects — also known as “cashless casinos” — and they have given no public indication that a policy change is imminent.

The recent flurry of activity follows a favorable court ruling on entertainment bars in December last year, which was interpreted by some observers as an official stamp of approval.

“From our conversations with people on the ground, they are positively excited about the changes that appear to be coming through soon,” said Ben Lee, a Macau-based managing partner at consultancy IGamiX, which has been working with developers in Hainan for a decade.

Entertainment bars “would undoubtedly draw mainlanders who have never been overseas to try gaming,” he said.

The games could provide a boost to Hainan’s tourism-related businesses, while at the same time allowing regulators to avoid many of the money-laundering and capital-outflow risks associated with traditional gambling operations.

Entertainment bars are unlikely to appeal to China’s high rollers, but they could lure casual punters who dislike the hassle of obtaining visas and foreign currencies for overseas trips.

A green light from authorities would probably unnerve investors in casino enclaves such as Macau, the Philippines and Cambodia that rely heavily on Chinese customers.

While the short-term competitive threat from Hainan would be manageable, that could change if entertainment bars pave the way for an eventual approval of full-blown casinos on the island.

“We may see more interesting developments in the next five to 10 years,” Lee said.

Government representatives in Hainan and Beijing did not respond to faxed requests for comment.

Entertainment bars have a checkered history in Hainan.

They debuted on the island about five years ago, at the Sanya Bay Mangrove Resort Hotel, where guests could play games including baccarat and swap their winnings for things such as hotel rooms, iPads and jewelry, but that operation was shut down in 2014 as local prosecutors accused the resort of breaking the law.

Several other Hainan resorts were also forced to put their plans for entertainment bars on hold.