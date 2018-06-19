Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

GE may be fined over jobs

US conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) will have to pay nearly 34 million euros (U$39.43 million) in France if it fails to uphold its pledge to create 1,000 new jobs by the end of the year, French Minister of Labor Muriel Penicaud said on Sunday. GE made the promise as part of its 2014 purchase of Alstom’s power and electrical grid businesses, including its prized gas turbine operations, for 12.4 billion euros. Shortly after closing the deal the following year, GE announced plans to cut 6,500 power jobs in Europe because of falling oil and gas prices, and a further 12,000 job cuts in the sector were announced in December. GE has only created 323 new jobs so far. The contract called for a 50,000 euro penalty for every job not created, Penicaud said.

TECHNOLOGY

Google to invest in JD.com

Google yesterday said it would invest US$550 million in Alibaba’s (阿里巴巴) main rival JD.com (京東) as the US tech giant seeks to expand in Asia’s e-commerce markets. Under the partnership, JD.com products would appear on Google’s shopping service, while Google could apply the Chinese e-commerce company’s supply chain and logistics expertise to its technology. Google said that through the partnership, the company would explore new solutions to improve shopping experiences of consumers around the world.

AIRLINES

Neeleman plans new airline

David Neeleman, who started JetBlue Airways Corp with US$100 million in 2000, is raising money to launch a new low-cost carrier focused on secondary airports in the US, according to Airline Weekly. The airline, to be called Moxy Airways, has secured orders for 60 Bombardier CS300 aircraft, the trade journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The first would arrive in 2020. Moxy is attempting to raise US$100 million to begin services that same year, the journal said. Neeleman declined to comment and it is unclear how far along the airline is in its development. Neeleman also helped to set up Morris Air, WestJet Airlines Ltd and Brazil’s Azul SA.

MINING

India to sell coal stake

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is planning to offload a stake in state-run Coal India Ltd to speed asset sales after a failed attempt to find a buyer for the cash-strapped national airline, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is finalizing the amount of stake to be offered in the fiscal year ending March 31, they said on condition of anonymity. If needed, the government could stagger the sale offer in two tranches, they said. The government holds more than 78 percent in Coal India. It had sold a 10 percent stake in January 2015.

EQUITIES

Thai contractors rebound

A revival in optimism about Thai infrastructure projects has helped shares of the nation’s contractors rebound from a record slide. The government was to unveil yesterday terms of reference for a 200 billion baht (US$6 billion) high-speed train project linking three international airports closest to Bangkok. A measure of construction and engineering companies has surged about 7 percent this quarter, making it the biggest gainer among the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s 28 industry sub-gauges. That marks a turnaround from the group’s worst ever slide of 18 percent in the previous quarter. The shares are a rare bright spot in Thai equities, with the SET Index down 4 percent since March.