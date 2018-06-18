CPC recalls own brand of bottled water from stores

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) has decided to recall and destroy all of its own-brand bottled water that was found to have used expired raw materials during production.

The company on Saturday said that it had taken all “CPCBio” bottled water containing potentially questionable ingredients off the shelves immediately after being informed of the situation by the Taiwan Quality Food Association following a routine inspection on Wednesday last week.

CPC said its internal microorganism and plasticizer tests showed that the bottled water met the government’s hygiene standards and there were no safety concerns, but the company still decided to recall it and began offering refunds yesterday.

A total of 110,664 bottles of water were affected and were only available at convenience stores run by CPC, the company said, adding that it sold 44,688 bottles.

The company still has 31,728 bottles at its warehouse and 34,248 bottles were removed from its store shelves, it said.

Separately, CPC yesterday said it would raise fuel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today, due to rising global oil prices.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical hikes yesterday, following two weeks of price cuts.