Business Quick Take

Agencies

ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah to work for Apple

US TV personality Oprah Winfrey has agreed to produce shows for Apple Inc as the iPhone maker prepares to make a push into original content. Apple on Friday in a statement offered few details about the role for Winfrey, who hosted a hugely popular talk show before leaving to start her own production company. “Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Time Warner to be renamed

Time Warner is to get a new name under new owner AT&T Inc: WarnerMedia. The business, which includes HBO, Turner Broadcasting and the Warner Bros studio, was renamed in an internal memo on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said. AT&T on Thursday took over Time Warner after a drawn-out antitrust battle. WarnerMedia is to be based in New York and Los Angeles.

EUROZONE

Gentle plan for Greece urged

European Commission Vice President for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis said that Greece would need a “credible package” of measures to help deal with its oversize debt as it leaves its eight-year international bailout program in August. “We need debt measures which alleviate the burden in the first post-program years to ensure that Greece can return to the markets in a gradual way,” Dombrovskis said on Friday. Greece has depended on international emergency loans since 2010, and is to emerge from its third and final bailout program on Aug. 20.

SOUTH AFRICA

Utility rations electricity

South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd has resumed electricity rationing for the first time in several years after workers went on strike for higher pay. Eskom, which generates more than 95 percent of the country’s electricity, has blamed the power shortage on industrial action and “sabotage.” It said on Friday that it had commenced “load shedding” — a term for regularly scheduled power cuts that reduce demand for energy.

INDIA

Institute projects water crisis

India faces the worst long-term water crisis in its history as demand outstrips supply, and millions of lives and livelihoods could be at risk, think tank National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. By 2030, water demand is projected to be double the supply, implying severe scarcity for hundreds of millions of people and the shortage could shave 6 percent off GDP, the report said. About 200,000 Indians die yearly due to lack of access to safe water and 600 million face high to extreme water stress, NITI said on Thursday, citing independent data.

BANKING

Cypriotic state bank sold

The government on Friday agreed in principle to sell off the state-owned Cyprus Cooperative Bank to the island’s third-largest lender, Hellenic Bank. Hellenic would assume the customer deposits of the bank totalling 9.7 billion euros (US$11.27 billion), Cypriot Minister of Finance Harris Georgiades told reporters. “Our aim is for the country’s banking institutions not to be built on clay foundations, but free of the mistakes of the past,” Georgiades said.