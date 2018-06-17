US dollar shaky as China trade worries weigh

Reuters, NEW YORK

The US dollar edged lower against the Japanese yen on Friday, as US President Donald Trump announced hefty tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports and Beijing threatened to respond in kind, raising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The US dollar slipped 0.05 percent to ￥110.57, retreating from a three-week high of ￥110.9.

The yen, a perceived safe haven often sought in times of geopolitical tensions and market turmoil, had touched a more than three-week low against the greenback earlier in the session.

Trump, whose hard-line stance on trade has seen him wrangle with allies, said in a statement that a 25 percent tariff would be imposed on a list of strategically key imports from China.

China would impose an additional 25 percent tariff on 659 US goods worth US$50 billion, the official Xinhua news agency reported yesterday, citing the Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Offshore Chinese yuan fell to a five-month low against the greenback.

“Markets are focusing on comments from President Trump earlier this morning,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington on Friday. “The dollar-yen certainly tends to be a little negatively impacted by increasing concerns about a trade war,” he said.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was little changed on the day at 94.761.

For the week, it was up 1.3 percent, its best weekly performance in seven weeks.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar slipped against the US dollar, shedding NT$0.064 to close at NT$30.002, the second time it closed below NT$30 in a month. For the week, the NT dollar fell 0.6 percent against the greenback from last week’s NT$29.816.

The euro on Friday recovered some ground against the US dollar, one day after the European Central Bank signaled it would keep interest rates at record lows into the summer next year, prompting the common currency to fall nearly 2 percent.

It rose 0.35 percent to US$1.1608 on Friday. For the week, it was down 1.4 percent against the US dollar from last week’s US$1.1776.

The pound on Friday rose 0.16 percent higher to US$1.3282, but it was still down 0.8 percent for the week.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a near one-year low against the greenback as trade tensions between US and China intensified.

The Brazilian real led gains in Latin American after the central bank announced it would extend a currency intervention plan while the Argentine peso slumped to a record low.

Additional reporting by CNA