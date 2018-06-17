Alphabet, Airbus lead US$40m investment in a space catapult

By Ashlee Vance / Bloomberg

Flying cars. Cures for death. And now ... space catapults. Bless you, California, for not letting reality get you down.

On Thursday, a Silicon Valley start-up called SpinLaunch Inc revealed the first details of its plans to build a machine meant to hurl rockets into space.

To achieve that goal, SpinLaunch has secured US$40 million from some top technology investors, founder Jonathan Yaney said.

The company remains tight-lipped about exactly how this contraption would work, although its name gives away the basic idea: Rather than using propellants like kerosene and liquid oxygen to ignite a fire under a rocket, SpinLaunch plans to get a rocket spinning in a circle at up to 8,000kph and then let it go — more or less throwing the rocket to the edge of space, at which point it can light up and deliver objects, such as satellites, into orbit.

Yaney is trying to work around the limits that physics have placed on the rocket launch industry for decades. To overcome gravity and Earth’s atmosphere, rockets must be almost perfectly engineered and, even then, can only push a relatively small payload into space.

The items carried on a typical rocket, for example, make up less than 5 percent of the rocket’s mass, with the rest going toward fuel and the rocket’s body.

SpinLaunch’s so-called kinetic energy launch system would use electricity to accelerate a projectile, and help do much of the dirty work fighting through gravity and the atmosphere.

In theory, this means the company could build a simpler, less expensive rocket that is more efficient at ferrying satellites.

“Some people call it a non-rocket launch,” Yaney said. “It seems crazy. It seems fantastic. But we are actually using relatively low-tech industrial components to break this problem into manageable chunks.”

An impressive group of investors have signed on to support Yaney’s vision. The bulk of the US$40 million came from Alphabet Inc’s GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Airbus Ventures.

Over the past few years, the rocket industry has become quite crowded. Following in the footsteps of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp, dozens of companies have appeared, trying to make small, cheap rockets that can be launched every week or perhaps even every day.

These smaller rockets have been built to carry a new breed of shoebox-sized satellites — dubbed smallsats — that are packed full of imaging, telecommunications and scientific equipment.

The small rockets, though, are really just miniaturized versions of the large, traditional rockets that have flown for decades. SpinLaunch is an entirely new take on the rocket launch concept itself.

“We are very intrigued by SpinLaunch’s innovative use of rotational kinetic energy to revolutionize the smallsat market,” Kleiner Perkins general partner Wen Hsieh (謝文暄) said in an e-mailed statement. “SpinLaunch can be powered by renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, thereby eliminating the use of toxic and dangerous rocket fuels.”

SpinLaunch has a working prototype of its launcher, although the company has declined to provide details on exactly how the machine operates or will compare to its final system.

The start-up plans to begin launching by 2022. It is to charge less than US$500,000 per launch and be able to send up multiple rockets per day.