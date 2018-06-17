Theranos founder Holmes, US’ youngest female billionaire, charged with fraud

AP, NEW YORK

Federal prosecutors indicted Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes on criminal fraud charges for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and the public as the head of the once-heralded blood-testing start-up.

Federal prosecutors also brought charged former Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh Balwani.

Holmes, who was once considered a wunderkind of Silicon Valley, and Balwani are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud each, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said late on Friday.

If convicted, they could face prison sentences that would keep them behind bars for the rest of their lives and total fines of US$2.75 million each.

Prosecutors said that Holmes and Balwani deliberately misled investors, policymakers and the public about the accuracy of Theranos’ blood testing technologies from at least 2013.

Holmes, 34, founded Theranos in Palo Alto, California, in 2003, pitching its technology as a cheaper way to run dozens of blood tests.

Holmes said that Theranos had discovered a new way of conducting blood testing, one able to conduct dozens of tests with just a prick of a finger and few droplets of blood.

A notoriously secretive company, Theranos shared very little about its blood-testing machine, nicknamed Edison, with the public or medical community.

Holmes said she was inspired to start the company in response to her fear of needles.

She carefully crafted her image as well, consistently wearing black turtleneck sweaters that earned her the moniker “the next Steve Jobs.”

Investors bought what Holmes was selling and invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the company. At one time, Theranos was worth more than US$10 billion and Holmes was the US’ youngest self-made female billionaire.

However, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal two years ago found that Theranos’ technology was inaccurate at best and that the company was using routine blood-testing equipment for the vast majority of its tests.

The story raised concerns about the accuracy of Theranos’ blood testing technology, which put patients at risk of having conditions either misdiagnosed or ignored.

The Wall Street Journal’s investigation marked the beginning of the end of Theranos. Walgreens ended its blood-testing partnership with the company and the US Department of Health and Human Services in 2016 effectively barred Theranos from conducting any blood tests at all.