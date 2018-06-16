Agencies

TOURISM

New Zealand to levy tax

New Zealand’s Labour-led government said on Friday it plans to impose a tax on most international visitors to fund infrastructure and ease strains on the South Pacific nation’s booming tourist sector. The new tax of up to NZ$35 (US$24.29) per person is to start halfway next year — in the middle of the official “China New Zealand Year of Tourism” — and is expected to provide an extra NZ$57 million to NZ$80 million each year to fund conservation and infrastructure.

GERMANY

Growth forecast tempered

The central bank yesterday said that it had sharply downgraded its economic growth forecast for this year, but grew more optimistic for next year, saying that the present boom should continue although the danger of a trade war is rising. For next year, the Bundesbank upgraded its growth outlook by 0.2 percentage points, to 1.9 percent, while it slightly raised its 2020 forecast to 1.6 percent.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Softbank to fund Indian solar

Japan’s Softbank Group Corp is planning to invest between US$60 billion and US$100 billion in a solar power project in India as the firm looks to expand its interests into various sectors, an NHK report said yesterday. The public broadcaster said that the massive investment in India would be funded jointly by Softbank and Saudi Arabia, which have already partnered to create the Vision Fund investment vehicle. NHK said the deal would likely be announced by Softbank and the Indian government after details are finalized, without giving a timeline.

TECHNOLOGY

Google buys Dutch land

Alphabet Inc’s Google bought 70 hectares of land in the Netherlands as it explores options for constructing more data centers across Europe. The company on Thursday said it is still considering whether to build on the site in the province of North Holland, but that a decision will be made soon. Google already owns a datacenter in the Eemshaven port in the province of Groningen and earlier this year announced that it would invest 500 million euros (US$577.8 million) to expand it, after initially spending 600 million euros.

SEMICONDUCTORS

China approves NXP merger

Qualcomm Inc’s US$43 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV has been approved by Chinese regulators, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The stocks rallied in extended trading. Clearance from China would remove the final regulatory hurdle for the purchase, which has been pending for more than 18 months. The decision by Chinese regulators will allow the transaction to be completed ahead of a July deadline set by NXP, which has said it would abandon the deal if it was not approved by then.

TRANSPORTAION

Musk wins Chicago project

The Boring Co, founded by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that it said would whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport in mere minutes. Each electric vehicle in the proposed tunnel system is to carry eight to 16 people and travel at speeds of 200 to 240kph, the company said on Thursday. Boring said that it would fund the project in its entirety, and plans to collect ticket and advertising revenue.