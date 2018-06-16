Home / Business
Sat, Jun 16, 2018 - Page 10　

McDonald’s to roll out paper straws in UK, Ireland

HEARTFELT?The food chain’s shareholders last month rejected a proposal to demand a report about plastic straws, but European regulations might force it to act

Bloomberg

A man wearing plastic bags and a placard reading “Senegal clean. No to plastic bags” raises his fist during a cleaning operation at the initiative of a local diving club at the beach of Ngor, one of the most frequented in the agglomeration of Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday last week.

Photo: AFP

The world’s largest restaurant chain is to begin to phase out plastic straws in some European markets as concerns about consumer waste mount.

McDonald’s Corp is to start rolling out paper straws in the UK and Ireland, with plans to phase out the plastic variety in all 1,361 locations there next year.

The company, which has also been testing alternatives in Belgium, is to begin trials at select restaurants in the US, France, Sweden and Norway later this year as it seeks to source more of its packaging across the globe from recycled sources.

The move by McDonald’s comes as plastic waste has come under fire globally, particularly for contributing to ocean pollution, and harming birds and sea mammals.

Last month, McDonald’s shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal asking the company for a report about the business risks associated with plastic straws. However, the chain may be forced to phase out plastic straws whether it wants to or not.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this spring said that she aims to ban the sale of single-use plastic straws.

The European Commission last month proposed a bloc-wide ban on single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery and cotton buds, and the European Parliament late on Monday adopted a measure to phase out the plastic bottles, while the Indian government has pledged to ban single-use plastic by 2022.

Given the size of the company’s purchasing power, McDonald’s hopes the shift would “support industrywide change and bring sustainable solutions to scale,” McDonald’s head of global supply chain and sustainability Francesca DeBiase said.

This story has been viewed 264 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top