Joint venture to repurpose 8,200 ping Taitung tower

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

State-run bad debt manager Taiwan Asset Management Corp (TAMC, 台灣金聯) has partnered with Evergreen Resort Hotel Jiaosi (長榮鳳凰酒店) to jointly turn an empty building in Taichung into a hotel.

The two sides inked an agreement on Thursday to spend NT$700 million (US$23,3) converting a 20-year-old commercial building on Liuchuan E Road (柳川東路) in Taichung into a quality hotel, TAMC said.

The joint venture aims to turn the idle property into a neighborhood landmark, TAMC said, adding that it has 10 floors above ground and one basement floor.

The hotel would have 280 guestrooms and might start operating by the end of next year, adding dynamism to the hospitality industry in central Taiwan, TAMC said.

As the owner of the building, TAMC would limit its role to that of landlord and allow Evergreen Resort’s subsidiary, the tenant, to run the hotel for 20 years.

“The deal is a win-win for TAMC and Evergreen Resort given the large floor space involved,” TAMC chairman Cheng Ming-hua (鄭明華) said.

The empty building has 8,200 ping (27,107m2) of floor space, making it difficult to find a buyer.

TAMC acquires bad assets from the foreclosure market, renovates them and resells them in a piecemeal fashion to make a profit.

It has sought to diversify its sources of income over the past few years as the foreclosure market has continued to shrink.

Hotels in Taitung have seen their occupancy rates drop as the number of Chinese tourists sharply declined, TAMC officials said, adding inconvenient transportation remains an obstacle.