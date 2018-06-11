Staff writer, with CNA

TECHNOLOGY

Computex draws more buyers

This year’s Computex Taipei drew 42,284 buyers from 168 countries over five days, a 1 percent increase from last year, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said on Saturday. The US, Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, India and the Philippines had the strongest representation, TAITRA said. This year’s InnoVEX event attracted 17,687 visitors, an 18 percent increase over last year, it said. InnoVEX focused on innovative new businesses and gadgets.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC sales decline 1.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Friday last week posted NT$80.97 billion (US$2.72 billion) in consolidated sales for last month, down 1.1 percent month-on-month, which analysts attributed to weakening global demand for iPhones and a slower market for cryptocurrency mining. However, last month’s figure was still up 11.2 percent from a year earlier and brought the firm’s cumulative sales in the first five months of this year to NT$410.92 billion, an increase of 13 percent from a year earlier, TSMC said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai sales rise 0.9%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Friday last week reported NT$347.10 billion in consolidated sales for last month, up 24.03 percent from a year earlier and 0.9 percent from the previous month. The company attributed the increase to strong demand for computing devices. In the first five months of this year, Hon Hai posted NT$1.72 trillion in cumulative sales, up 8.8 percent from a year earlier, which marks the firm’s highest sales for the period.