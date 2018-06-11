Foxconn factory staff ‘not paid legally’

The Guardian

Amazon.com Inc has said that thousands of agency workers who make its Echo smart speakers and Kindles in China were hired and paid illegally.

The US giant issued a statement regretting “issues of concern” following an investigation by the Observer and the US-based China Labor Watch into the “unethical and illegal” working conditions at its supplier factory in Hengyang in China’s Hunan Province.

Amazon said that its own auditors visited the Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) factory in March and found that it had hired an illegally high number of agency workers and was not paying them properly for working overtime.

Agency staff — known as dispatch workers in China — do not get sick pay or holiday pay and can be laid off without wages during lulls in production. China changed its labor laws in 2014 to limit their use to 10 percent of any workforce in an attempt to stop companies exploiting them to cut costs.

The China Labor Watch investigation — published on Sunday in association with the Observer — found that more than 40 percent of the staff in the Foxconn factory were agency workers. Those working overtime were being paid at the normal hourly rate instead of the time-and-a-half required by Chinese law and by Amazon’s own supplier code of conduct.

“Amazon takes reported violations of our supplier code of conduct extremely seriously. In the case of the Foxconn Hengyang factory, Amazon completed its most recent audit in March and identified two issues of concern,” Amazon said in its statement.

“We immediately requested a corrective action plan from Foxconn Hengyang detailing their plan to remediate the issues identified and we are conducting regular assessments to monitor for implementation and compliance with our supplier code of conduct,” it said. “We are committed to ensuring these issues are resolved.”

The investigation also reveals that the Hengyang workers are paid far less than Foxconn workers in other Chinese cities. They earn a basic monthly wage of 1,750 yuan (US$273.40), while workers at Foxconn’s factory manufacturing for Apple Inc in Shenzhen start on a basic 2,400 yuan.

The investigation produced payslip evidence to show that workers can work up to 80 hours of overtime in a month, rather than the 36 hours normally permitted by law. However, companies can and do secure exemptions. Workers at the factory also have to ask for permission from supervisors to go to the toilet.

China Labor Watch executive director Li Qiang (李強) wrote to Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos last month, setting out the findings.

“This violates Chinese labor law. Foxconn uses a large number of dispatch workers and violates workers’ interests via these dispatch companies. This practice, in and of itself, is unethical and illegal,” he wrote. “I hope that you can compel your suppliers to improve their working situations and to manufacture Amazon products under ethical conditions.”

“Amazon recognizes our responsibility to ensure the well-being of factory workers manufacturing products for Amazon,” Amazon head of worldwide sustainability Kara Hartnett Hurst wrote in reply.

China Labor Watch’s investigator — who spent a month at the factory, posing as a dispatch worker — reported workers slumped, exhausted, over their work benches trying to catch a few minutes’ sleep during breaks.