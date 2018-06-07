Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Qisda sells smart bus system

Local electronics maker Qisda Inc (佳世達) yesterday said it has introduced its smart vehicle management system to the supply chain of electric vehicle manufacturer RAC Electric Vehicles Inc (華德動能). The system aims to improve fleet operation efficiency and ensure driving safety, Qisda said in a statement. The smart solutions are expected to be adopted in electric buses made by RAC for Shin-Shin Bus Co (欣欣客運) at the end of this year, it said, adding that it is looking to sell its smart solutions to markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

INTERNET

Site grows merchant platform

PChomestore Inc (商店街市集) yesterday said its individual merchant platform business has continued to expand substantially this year, with the number of stores registering for the online auction site reaching 100,000, doubling from 50,000 in October last year. Total transaction value at its merchant platform business approached nearly NT$12 billion ($US403.52 million) in the first quarter of this year, PChomestore Marketplace chief operating officer Irene Huang (黃淑琳) said. Shareholders are scheduled to vote on June 22 regarding the e-commerce operator’s plan to delist from the Taipei Exchange.

BANKING

Taishin touts cobranded card

Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) yesterday announced that it would launch a cobranded credit card with Cotton Field Organic Co Ltd (棉花田生機園地), as it is upbeat about consumer demand for organic foodstuffs in Taiwan. The card is to serve as both a credit card and a VIP membership card for the retailer, Taishin said, adding that it aims to issue 100,000 Cotton Field cobranded cards in the first year of its launch.

INVESTMENT

Fubon joins Huifu IPO

Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) yesterday said it is to participate in the initial public offering (IPO) of Huifu Payment Ltd (匯付天下) in Hong Kong in light of rapid growth in China’s third-party payment industry and Huifu’s profit outlook. Huifu is scheduled to debut its shares in Hong Kong on Friday next week to become the first third-party payment service provider listed there. Market watchers said Huifu’s Hong Kong IPO might draw market attention to China’s emerging third-party payment market.

PANELMAKERS

GIS’ sales rise as TPK’s fall

Touch-panel suppliers General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (GIS, 業成科技) and TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday reported mixed sales results for last month. GIS said sales continued to increase for the fourth consecutive month to NT$8.01 billion, up 1.31 percent year-on-year, bringing its cumulative sales in the first five months to NT$37.87 billion, up 14.34 percent annually. TPK’s sales declined 26.9 percent to NT$5.2 billion, with aggregate sales totaling NT$32.7 billion, down 6.64 percent from a year earlier.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves soar US$144m

Foreign-exchange reserves totaled US$457.28 billion as of the end of last month, an increase of US$144 million from the figure recorded at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday. The increase was due to returns from the central bank’s management of reserve assets, which were partially offset by the depreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the US dollar, it said.