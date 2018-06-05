Government to work with Nvidia to boost AI tech

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The government yesterday announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corp to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-learning technologies over the next decade.

Forging ties with global leaders, such as Nvidia, is essential in securing Taiwan’s place in the AI industry and its supply chain, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said.

Chen said Nvidia’s invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999 has led to immense leaps in computing power demanded by AI applications.

Nvidia and government agencies are to jointly build the nation’s supercomputing infrastructure with the company’s HGX-2, which fuses AI and high-performance computing in a single platform.

Nvidia would also expand its computer science and deep-learning research institutes to train Taiwanese developers on the latest AI capabilities.

In addition, the company and government agencies would work together to help local AI start-ups through the Nvidia Inception accelerator program.

Nvidia said that it is seeking joint investment opportunities for key vertical markets in Taiwan, such as manufacturing, healthcare, safe cities and transportation.

In related news, Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) unveiled a new platform to power the next generation of AI-enhanced robotics and autonomous machines.

Dubbed the Nvidia Isaac, the platform consists of the Jetson Xavier chip, which packs the computing power of a US$10,000 workstation into an energy-efficient and palm-sized unit.

The chip would serve as the “brain” of autonomous machines, and enable algorithms to be processed concurrently and in real time. It has a price tag of US$1,299 is to be available for early access in August.

The platform also has a collection of development tools, a library of robotics algorithm software and a simulation environment for developers to conduct tests and train autonomous machines using the Jetson Xavier.