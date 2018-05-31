TCA unveils Best Choice products

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Taipei Computer Association (TCA, 台北市電腦公會), one of the organizers of Computex Taipei, yesterday announced the 35 winners of its Best Choice Awards ahead of the start of Asia’s leading information and communication technology trade show on Tuesday next week.

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) was the biggest winner, taking two gold awards for its ZenBook S ultra portable laptop and ZenFone 5 smartphone.

This year’s Computex Taipei is to see 1,602 exhibitors from 30 nations gather across 5,015 exhibition booths, association officials said at a news conference.

The five-day event is to showcase five cutting-edge technology trends: artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality and blockchain technology, the association said.

Global business value derived from AI is projected to total US$1.2 trillion this year, an increase of more than 70 percent from US$692 billion last year, and the figure is forecast to reach US$3.9 trillion by 2022, the association said, citing Garnter Inc’s estimates.

Demand for services or products that combine AI and IoT (AIoT) has become a hot topic in industry studies, it said, adding that Computex Taipei could provide buyers with superior business-to-business platforms for AIoT.

Computex would also include smaller shows InnoVEX, which highlights innovative new businesses and their gadgets, and SmarTEX, which focuses on smart IoT solutions, it added.

Computex is to run until Saturday next week at Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Halls 1 and 3 and Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1.