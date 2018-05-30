Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

CJ Group to merge units

South Korea’s largest media conglomerate won the approval of shareholders to merge two units amid intensifying scrutiny of corporate governance at big family-run business groups. CJ Group’s plan for its home-shopping unit CJ O Shopping Co to acquire its K-pop business CJ E&M Corp garnered the support of shareholders, the companies said in filings yesterday following extraordinary general meetings. The transaction was valued at US$3.2 billion as of Monday close in Seoul. The nod from shareholders represents a victory for the company’s founding family and follows the rejection of a controversial plan to restructure Hyundai Motor Group that was seen as emblematic of the rising scrutiny of transactions by family-run conglomerates known locally as chaebol. CJ Group, which began as a sugar company and expanded to biotechnology, logistics and entertainment, has said it intends to raise revenue to 100 trillion won (US$93 billion) by 2020 from about 30 trillion won in 2016.

HEALTHCARE

Alibaba selling assets

Alibaba Group Holding (阿里巴巴) is selling assets from medical devices to drugs for HK$10.6 billion (US$1.4 billion) to a Hong Kong-listed unit that it will take control of and turn into its main healthcare arm. Alibaba yesterday unveiled a deal under which it would inject a plethora of businesses — from its online Tmall pharmacy (天貓醫藥館) to adult products such as condoms — into Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (阿里健康) in return for HK$10.6 billion worth of new stock in the affiliate. It would control a 56.2 percent economic interest and 67.5 percent of the voting interest in the company after the transaction. By taking outright control of the business, Alibaba can connect better with customers, smooth operations and allow the unit to take the lead in expanding the group’s footprint in a Chinese market estimated at 4.6 trillion yuan (US$719 billion), it said.

AVIATION

Tycoon Dassault dies at 93

French business executive Serge Dassault, a top aviation and arms industrialist and one of France’s richest men, died on Monday in his Paris office. He was 93. Dassault’s family announced his death in a brief statement to the conservative newspaper Le Figaro, which the Dassault Group owns. It said he died of a “cardiac deficiency” at the group’s office on the Champs-Elysees. Dassault was especially known for the development of France’s Mirage jet fighters, as well as for equipping the French Air Force and other militaries through global sales. He was chairman and CEO of the Dassault Group when he died, and president of honor of Dassault Aviation, which he once led.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan to slash output

Nissan Motor Co is to cut vehicle output in the US and Mexico through this summer to reduce inventories in a cooling market, Nikkei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Japanese automaker is to cut workers’ hours and reduce production by as much as 20 percent at five assembly plants in the two countries, the publication said, without saying where it got the information. CEO Hiroto Saikawa this month said that the company is seeking to improve profitability rather than sales growth in the US. Predicting sales in the biggest market would drop in the fiscal year through March next year, he said Nissan would cut inventories at dealers and focus on retail sales.